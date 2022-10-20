Dorathy reacts after being slammed over video of BBNaija stars drinking in celebration of late Rico

Still on the controversy stirred up by a video posted by Dorathy Bachor of the Big Brother Naija reality show, the reality star decided to reply one of the comments.

Twitter user @yuggiio was among those who felt the video of BBNaija stars drinking in celebration of late Rico Swavey was inappropriate and he didn’t hide his feelings.

He went ahead to tweet “This ain’t love” and this seemed to trigger Dorathy a lot because she fired back.

She said:

“You’re mad.

You follow me before big brother 😂 I’ve never even heard. congratulations from you on anything I’ve done after but when there’s a tweet cooking me, you feel the need to speak 🤣 block yourself now. I don’t even care about these other mfs but it’s your Audacity for me.”

@Yuggiio still maintained his stance and he replied again “still ain’t love”

