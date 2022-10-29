Drama as Davido unfollows his second babymama, Amanda, weeks after unfollowing Sophia Momodu

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Davido Adeleke, the superstar Afrobeat singer, unfollows his second baby mama, Amanda, just weeks after unfollowing his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

This comes on the heels of his public display of affection for his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland, with whom he hinted at getting married before the end of the year.

In a recent development, the singer and his daughter’s mother, Hailey Adeleke, unfollowed each other on the image-sharing platform, Instagram.

It should be recalled that Davido once unfollowed Chioma for months, causing rumors of separation before the duo bounced back even better than before.

In other news; In a viral video, a suspected Yahoo boy can be seen crying over the difficulty of cashing out.

He was hoping that a wealthy client would find him so that his efforts as a cyber scammer would not be in vain and he could live like a big boy.

