Drama as man swindled at GSM village returns with ‘juju’ to invoke curses (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A man who had fallen victim of swindlers at a GSM village in Ghana has resorted to using spiritual means to get even.

He allegedly bought a phone at a market in Kumasi and discovered when he got home that it was wrapped in a carton.

However, he was unable to let it go, so he procured some fetish substances and invaded the marketplace, invoking curses on the con artists.

He was seen emptying a bottle on the ground and repeating incantations in a video that was becoming viral on social media.

The traders followed him as he started to depart, asking with him to undo whatever he had done since they were afraid he had cast a curse over all of them.

The irate client kept walking while paying no attention to whatever they said.

Watch the video below:

