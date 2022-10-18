Drama as security man impregnates JSS 2 student

A man identified as Chigozie Effe who helped a man seek financial support for his child’s medical bills has shared an update on the situation.

The child’s father who is a security man with meager income has impregnated a little girl in Jss2 and Baby Miracle’s mother has fled.

Chigozie Effe said:

“Update. Baby Miracle : The burden of helping people. Remember baby miracle whose father ran to me begging to help him pay for his child surgery which was 100k?

The story was shared here and a beautiful soul based in London paid the surgery through me. Now the father of baby miracle who is a security man and receives a small salary has succeeded in impregnating yet another jss2 students of a government school in Minna.

Meanwhile the mother of miracle has left his house without trace. I really don’t understand this generation.”

See post here: