“Each time we kissed, I spat and washed my mouth” – Actor Jibola Dabo shares his acting experience with man
Nollywood actor, Jibola Dabo, has revealed that when he first kissed a man on set, he had to spit and rinse his mouth with water.
He said that while this scene was being shot, he didn’t know that the man was a sm0ker and he detests sm0king a lot.
Speaking with Punch News, where he was interviewed by Emmanuel Ojo, he said
“Everything began when I started acting before my primary school days in Owo, Ondo State, but it was not professional then. I was very popular back then for playing the role of Samson in the story of Samson and Delilah. That was in the year 1963.
“I hate cigarettes and sm0king and I can’t even stand it. There was a time I had to act a scene by kissing a guy, not knowing he was a smoker.
“Each time I kissed his lips, the director said, “Cut!” I went out to spit and rinse my mouth with water”, he said.
