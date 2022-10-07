TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Eniola Badmus, a delectable Nollywood actress, has posted a video of herself and Davido in his house in banana island with a bunch of groceries for him.

Eniola Badmus runs a grocery business which Davido patronized and she came through with all the orders complete.

Davido was very impressed and obviously excited as he showed up all the groceries she delivered and he bragged that some of those items could only be found outside the country.

Showing off the groceries hit up at a corner in his house he said “do you want to see an American store in banana island?”

He hugged Eniola Badmus and thanked her for delivering and told everyone that she was like a sister to him.

See video here:

