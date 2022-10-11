TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy…

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via…

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” –…

Enioluwa Adeoluwa bags ambassadorial deal with European Union

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

‎Renowned media personality, Enioluwa Adeoluwa has disclosed that he has sealed a deal to become the EU-Africa ambassador for the European Union.

The content creator, known famous for his hilarious skits, took to his social media page to disseminate the news with his followers.

He wrote:

READ ALSO

BBNaija winner, Efe unveiled as fundraising ambassador for…

Breaking News: 2face Idibia ports from Airtel to become a…

“Super excited and honoured to announce my role with the European Union as the EU-Africa Ambassador.”

“This is an opportunity to serve, support charities, and work with an organization such as @EUinNigeria that supports individuals and communities. I am indeed honoured and grateful and hopeful that this opens doors not just for me but for many others!,” he added.

Fans and colleagues have stormed his comment section to congratulate him on his latest achievement.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy Johnson cries…

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via WhatsApp group…

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” – Netizens drag James…

“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby” – Ned Nwoko celebrates his…

Man imports container house from China, installs it on his land to become fine…

Regina Daniels celebrates 22nd birthday with stunning photos

Moment Nurse slapped male doctor and he retaliated with two slaps (video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Enioluwa Adeoluwa bags ambassadorial deal with European Union

Knack well before you japa – Nigerian man based in UK advises (Video)

“As a married woman, you have no business being friends with single…

My ex-boyfriend is begging for reconciliation – BBNaija winner, Phyna cries out…

Davido buys Chioma brand new G-wagon (Video)

Harrysong arrested over allegations of Soso Soberekon attempting to k!ll him

“She is someone I will like to spend the rest of my life with” – Chizzy opens up…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More