Enioluwa Adeoluwa bags ambassadorial deal with European Union

‎Renowned media personality, Enioluwa Adeoluwa has disclosed that he has sealed a deal to become the EU-Africa ambassador for the European Union.

The content creator, known famous for his hilarious skits, took to his social media page to disseminate the news with his followers.

He wrote:

“Super excited and honoured to announce my role with the European Union as the EU-Africa Ambassador.”

“This is an opportunity to serve, support charities, and work with an organization such as @EUinNigeria that supports individuals and communities. I am indeed honoured and grateful and hopeful that this opens doors not just for me but for many others!,” he added.

Super excited and honoured to announce my role with the European Union as the EU-Africa Ambassador.🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/KfhHUlNBRE — Eni Adeoluwa (@Enioluwa_) October 11, 2022

This is an opportunity to serve, support charities, and work with an organization such as @EUinNigeria that supports individuals and communities. I am indeed honoured and grateful and hopeful that this opens doors not just for me but for many others!✨🇪🇺 — Eni Adeoluwa (@Enioluwa_) October 11, 2022

Fans and colleagues have stormed his comment section to congratulate him on his latest achievement.