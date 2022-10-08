Erica Nlewedim carpets troll that called her ‘beautiful without sex appeal’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Erica Nlewedim, a popular reality star, floors a troll who referred to her as a beautiful woman who is not attractive.

A fan page shared a video of the brand influencer from Don Jazzy’s mother’s funeral, where she looked stunning alongside Tiwa Savage.

On Twitter, however, a troll named Lois Truly described Erica as a woman with beauty but no sex appeal.

“Every single time I see this babe, I marvel at how someone can be so beautiful and yet have almost no sex appeal. Humans are amazing,” the lady wrote.

When Erica saw the comment, she went looking for a photo of the troll which she made a comparison to herself.

“Aww shame I found your picture so sexy and was about to shoot my shot what will I do with myself now😫,” she wrote.

