Fans gift Groovy huge money cakes, all-expenses-paid trip to Kigali, others on his birthday (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Groovy has received loads of birthday gifts from his fans.

The BBNaija star who turned a year older on October 5th was pleasantly surprised with the luxurious gifts fans presented him.

Videos from Groovy’s birthday showed that he was presented three gigantic money cakes as well as other gifts while friends, fans and family who were serenading him with birthday songs and a trumpeter who doled out birthday tones.

Among the many birthday surprises he received was an all-expenses-paid trip to Kigali, Rwanda.

It would be recalled that Groovy was evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show in the penultimate week leading to the finals, along two others – Sheggz and Hermes.

Watch the video below: