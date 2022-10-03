Fans of Bryann weep uncontrollably following Phyna’s emergence as BBNaija winner (Video)

The ‘Level Up’ season of Big Brother Naija concluded on Sunday night, October 2, with Phyna being crowned the winner.

After Bella, Adekunle, Chichi, and Daniella were evicted, she and Bryann were the top two housemates in the finale.

Bryann fans who were rooting for him to win the seventh season of the reality show burst out crying as a result of the news.

A video making the rounds on social media captures different fans of the 22-year-old finalist shedding tears of disappointment.

Some family members could be seen consoling them as they cried uncontrollably after the Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Phyna as the winner of Big Brother Naija 2022.

Watch the video below: