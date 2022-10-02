TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“She has been denying me s*x” – 20-year-old man…

“My wife’s mother is allowed to stay for only 1 week…

Pete Edochie ,wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary in grand…

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends Sunday service with Chioma

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Davido, a Nigerian singer, went to church for the first time in three years today with his girlfriend and son’s mother, Chioma.

Recall that the lovebirds reconciled after months apart.

READ ALSO

Moment Israel DMW accidentally called Davido ‘N*gga’ while…

Tekno mocks Dammy Krane for crying about money Davido…

Davido, surprised many as he revealed via his Instagram story that he had gone to church.

The music star shared a photo of him and Chioma as he disclosed that he hasn’t been in church for 3 years.

“First time in church in 3years…. God is good”.

See his post below:

Reacting to that, Music executive, Soso Soberekon took to his Instagram page to praise Chioma.

He stated that a good woman will drag you closer to God.

Soso further prayed for Davido to remain committed to Christ.

“A good woman will drag you closer to God. @thechefchi I see your hand work @davido you remain there ijn!!! God is working”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“She has been denying me s*x” – 20-year-old man who married…

“My wife’s mother is allowed to stay for only 1 week during omugwo,…

Pete Edochie ,wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary in grand style (Photos)

I called my friend – Woman spots her friend’s husband at hospital with a…

Lady falls in love with banker while depositing cash, pleads for his phone…

Dorcas Fapson mistakenly uploads ‘bedroom video’ meant for Skiibii on her status

How I ended up marrying a guy I blocked – Lady shares love story

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends Sunday service…

Pete Edochie ,wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary in grand style (Photos)

I don’t want you to leave – Man breaks down in tears at his kid…

Businessman to train boy who built excavator with local materials

Dorcas Fapson mistakenly uploads ‘bedroom video’ meant for Skiibii on her status

Phyna laments as she expresses concerns that Groovy, Beauty and Amaka ignored…

Pretty lady narrates how she ended up dating a married man despite divorcing her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More