TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20…

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on…

Frustrated yahoo boy cries profusely as he prays for rich client to locate him (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

In a viral video, a suspected Yahoo boy can be seen crying over the difficulty of cashing out.

He was hoping that a wealthy client would find him so that his efforts as a cyber scammer would not be in vain and he could live like a big boy.

The young man stated unequivocally that he prefers a wealthy foreign client with a generous heart.

READ ALSO

Female herbalist charges to Yahoo boy’s house to…

Yahoo Boy laments after collecting ‘credit alert’ juju from…

In the video which surfaced on the internet, he was rolling on his bed while tears flooded his eyes.

Omo just 1 rich client with giving heart locate me’‘, he captioned.

See the video below:

Meanwhile, An alleged 40-year-old spinster has taken to social media to beg God for help in finding a life partner.

The woman known on TikTok as Nekesa posted a video of herself looking depressed with the caption that lamented how she’s in the fourth decade of her life and hasn’t found a husband.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked him to divorce…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on his 32nd…

“Shut your mouths” – Regina Daniels blows hot, slams those…

Where did you get money – Nigerian mum questions young son after finding out how…

“What I ordered Vs what I got” — Man says as he shares wife’s transformation…

“She was never married to Anthony; the traditional marriage was staged” – Close…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Emotional moment bride’s brother who’s been abroad for six years made surprise…

Drama as Davido unfollows his second babymama, Amanda, weeks after unfollowing…

Frustrated yahoo boy cries profusely as he prays for rich client to locate him…

“In all you do, make sure you don’t marry a heartless person”…

“No child, no husband” – Alleged single 40-year-old lady cries out…

“Very fine and neat”: Pry 6 boy with fine handwriting like a…

Nigerians react as Instagram deletes EFCC’s official account (Screenshot)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More