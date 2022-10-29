Frustrated yahoo boy cries profusely as he prays for rich client to locate him (Video)

In a viral video, a suspected Yahoo boy can be seen crying over the difficulty of cashing out.

He was hoping that a wealthy client would find him so that his efforts as a cyber scammer would not be in vain and he could live like a big boy.

The young man stated unequivocally that he prefers a wealthy foreign client with a generous heart.

In the video which surfaced on the internet, he was rolling on his bed while tears flooded his eyes.

”Omo just 1 rich client with giving heart locate me’‘, he captioned.

See the video below:

Meanwhile, An alleged 40-year-old spinster has taken to social media to beg God for help in finding a life partner.

The woman known on TikTok as Nekesa posted a video of herself looking depressed with the caption that lamented how she’s in the fourth decade of her life and hasn’t found a husband.