By Shalom

Nollywood actress and mother of twins, Funke Akindele has claimed that she was sent by God to run for office in Lagos State.

According to her, God had called her alongside Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), the PDP candidate for governor, to turn everything around for state if they are elected in 2023.

Funke Akindele disclosed this during the Sunday Worship Service at the Surulere District, Badagry Circuit Headquarters of the Ayo Ni O Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church.

“I give God all the glory for what he has done. God has always been doing the best for me.

We were called by God, if not we would have backed out. People have suffered but God has called us and put us forward to come and change the story of Lagos state to better. The success of Lagos state is ours.”

 

