Funny video shows moment Mercy Eke ran away from horse during video shoot

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, was recently seen running away from the animal that was used as part of the settings for her photoshoot.

Dressed in a stunning black outfit, she stood beside a back wet horse. The horse seemed calm at first until it start yawning and shaking and Mercy took to her heels.

The video showed the difference between the perfect photoshoots seen on the internet and what it really is in real life. The horse seemed really calm at first until it starting shaking violently to the let off the water on its body.

Netizens took to the comments as usual to express themselves.

Okeke1152: “omo she reminded me of that lady Morgana in Merlin.”

Ekenenailroom: “I just like this mercy.” 

See video here:

 

