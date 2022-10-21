Girl weeps as her mum loses out on winning grinding machine in dancing competition (Video)

A young girl has been caught on tape sobbing uncontrollably after her mum lost an opportunity to win a grinding machine.

The girl’s mum had participated in a dancing competition which she sadly lost and another person became the winner.

She became teary and burst into a fit of sobbing as the winner of the dance contest was announced.

The host was heard trying to calm the girl while he looked for her mother. After a while, a woman who appeared to be her mother started comforting the wailing child.

But when she resisted being comforted, her mother became emotional and started crying as well.

The video’s TikToker sharer, @amazing people111, stated that 10 ladies competed for the chance to win the grinding machine.

“I feel pity for her. Her mum lost the dancing competition and she was not able to get the grinding machine We have just one grinding machine.. Out of 10 people, we have two left.. anyone who dance well we go home with the grinding machine,” the post read.

Watch the video below: