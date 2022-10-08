TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian writer @skheegs007 on Twitter has come to say that she loves flowers but thinks that the popular money bouquet is disrespectful.

She stated this in response to a tweet made by Alabi where he said that Nigerian girls don’t like flowers and that is why they invented the money bouquet.

He said:

“Nigerian girls no like flowers… na why them come invent money bouquet.”

However, the writer said that giving a girl that sort of money in such a dramatic way is razz and serves as an ego booster for men.

In her words:

I love flowers. And I find money bouquet really Disrespectful. I see it as an ego booster for a man who just wants to show off. I’d rather the money sent to my account than sticking it to my flowers. I also think it’s razz.” 

See post here :

 

