A Nigerian writer @skheegs007 on Twitter has come to say that she loves flowers but thinks that the popular money bouquet is disrespectful.
She stated this in response to a tweet made by Alabi where he said that Nigerian girls don’t like flowers and that is why they invented the money bouquet.
He said:
“Nigerian girls no like flowers… na why them come invent money bouquet.”
However, the writer said that giving a girl that sort of money in such a dramatic way is razz and serves as an ego booster for men.
In her words:
“I love flowers. And I find money bouquet really Disrespectful. I see it as an ego booster for a man who just wants to show off. I’d rather the money sent to my account than sticking it to my flowers. I also think it’s razz.”
See post here :
I love flowers. And I find money bouquet really Disrespectful. I see it as an ego booster for a man who just wants to show off. I'd rather the money sent to my account than sticking it to my flowers. I also think it's razz. https://t.co/bbCbsRLd4y
— Skheegs007 (@skheegs007) October 6, 2022
