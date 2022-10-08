“God remembered me through my daughter” – Phyna’s father

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mr. Felix Otabor, the father of BBNaija season 7 winner Phyna, speaks about his daughter’s victory and thanks God for putting him in the spotlight through his child.

In a recent phone interview with a Vanguard reporter, the 67-year-old ambulance driver stated that he never expected such a glorious achievement in his life through his child.

“I never believed I would father a child that would put me in the spotlight in my lifetime. My wife and I supported her. In fact, we gave her our blessings before she entered the house. She always carries us along in whatever she wants to do in life,’ he stated.

Speaking on the joy the show brought to his name, Phyna’s father said, “I am overjoyed because I never believed I would father a daughter that will make me proud. Since she was announced the winner of the reality show, I have been receiving calls from across the country and beyond.

People that know me and those that don’t know are all expressing their happiness for my family. My village in Edo State is currently agog with the news of my daughter’s victory at the show.”

On how he plans to help her daughter plan her fortune, Mr. Felix affirmed that “We can plan on how to invest the prize money wisely.”

