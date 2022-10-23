Gongo Aso was originally offered to Ruggedman but he rejected it – Producer, ID Cabasa

Nigerian music producer, ID Cabasa has revealed that he initially offered the beat for the hit song, Gongo Aso song to the rapper, Ruggedman.

According to him, Ruggedman refused to accept the song so he later gave it to 9ice and it became a nationwide hit.

ID Cabasa made this known during an interview with Jahbless on Original Intelligence Podcast.

He, however, said that 9ice had first recorded Gongo Aso with a different beat but after he sampled another song and used the beat on it, he called back the singer to record the Gongo Aso again.

Watch him speak below:

"I initially gave Gongo Aso beat to Ruggedman and he said no" – ID Cabasa pic.twitter.com/g6Vm8MULed — 🌱🐳 @OneJoblessBoy (@OneJoblessBoy) October 22, 2022

