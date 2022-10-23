Gongo Aso was originally offered to Ruggedman but he rejected it – Producer, ID Cabasa

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian music producer, ID Cabasa has revealed that he initially offered the beat for the hit song, Gongo Aso song to the rapper, Ruggedman.

According to him, Ruggedman refused to accept the song so he later gave it to 9ice and it became a nationwide hit.

ID Cabasa made this known during an interview with Jahbless on Original Intelligence Podcast.

He, however, said that 9ice had first recorded Gongo Aso with a different beat but after he sampled another song and used the beat on it, he called back the singer to record the Gongo Aso again.

Watch him speak below:

In other news; A popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido made the event of his aide, Israel DMW a memorable one by deciding to play at his wedding.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Israel and his lovely bride had their white wedding, which was attended by a host of famous people.

