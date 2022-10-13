TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

An unidentified Nigerian man has been shot d*ad while trying to rescue a man from being kidnapped in Abuja.

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 12 at Gana Street, Maitama area of Abuja.

Reports have it that the deceased had seen the kidnappers dragging their victim from his car and went ahead to ask them questions.

The kidnappers sh0t him and fled with their abductee leaving the Good Samaritan laying in a pool of bl00d.

A witness said,

“This happened yesterday around 10:35 pm. The kidnappers came in an SUV and abducted a Benz driver. The deceased witnessed the incident and tried to intervene but got killed by the kidnappers.”

Some say that the deceased must have thought that it was the police harassing the victim.

See video here:

