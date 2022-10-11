Harrysong arrested over allegations of Soso Soberekon attempting to k!ll him

Harrysong, a well-known Nigerian singer, has reportedly been arrested.

He was reportedly seized on Tuesday, October 11 by members of the Lagos state police command, according to the LindaIkeji blog.

According to reports, the reason for his detention was a falling out with music executive Soso Soberekon, whom he accused of attempting to k!ll him.

Soberekon, who had previously criticized a case against Harrysong, is said to have petitioned Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police, on the grounds that Harrysong had threatened his life and defamed him.

Harrysong landed in Nigeria this morning and was reportedly detained at the airport.

In addition to saying that Soberekan hired assaassiins to kiill him, he specifically mentioned Skiibii and Kcee, saying that contrary to popular belief, the group is not his pals.