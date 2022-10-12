Harrysong pleads for prayers after regaining freedom

After regaining his freedom, singer Harrysong has asked for prayers and love from his fans.

Harrysong regained his freedom this afternoon after being in police custody for a day. He was arrested on Tuesday morning, October 11, by men of the Lagos state police command following a petition filed by music executive Soso Soberekon.

The singer, who announced his release from police custody in his first post, surprised many with his most recent tweet.

Sharing a photo of him sitting in his car, Harrysong called for his fans to play him a song.

“Play me chin chon thin….”.

In a post on his Instagram story, Harrysong promised to share details of his agreement and settlement with Soso.

The singer also stated that all was well between him and his former boss.

“I’m out & Ok. As I no die”.

We’re good now. Details of our agreement & settlement, Live on my Instagram 11pm tonight”.