TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“As a married woman, you have no business being friends…

Davido buys Chioma brand new G-wagon (Video)

“You made me a millionaire” – Rita Daniels…

Harrysong pleads for prayers after regaining freedom

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

After regaining his freedom, singer Harrysong has asked for prayers and love from his fans.

Harrysong regained his freedom this afternoon after being in police custody for a day. He was arrested on Tuesday morning, October 11, by men of the Lagos state police command following a petition filed by music executive Soso Soberekon.

READ ALSO

Harrysong arrested over allegations of Soso Soberekon…

Man dupes lady N5 million after promising her marriage in…

The singer, who announced his release from police custody in his first post, surprised many with his most recent tweet.

Sharing a photo of him sitting in his car, Harrysong called for his fans to play him a song.

“Play me chin chon thin….”.

In a post on his Instagram story, Harrysong promised to share details of his agreement and settlement with Soso.

The singer also stated that all was well between him and his former boss.

“I’m out & Ok. As I no die”.

We’re good now. Details of our agreement & settlement, Live on my Instagram 11pm tonight”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“As a married woman, you have no business being friends with single…

Davido buys Chioma brand new G-wagon (Video)

“You made me a millionaire” – Rita Daniels gushes over…

“I’m man enough; bring your girlfriend and find out” – James Brown fumes…

“My story must be told” – Ailing actress Halima Abubakar shares touching…

House help cries in fear as her boss flies her in an aeroplane for the first…

“We do it for love” – Lady narrates how she got in bed with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“No be pampers I dey do work to buy o” – Man complains over…

Harrysong pleads for prayers after regaining freedom

Lady narrates her experience with married man who insulted his wife just to get…

I killed Usifo Ataga by myself without help – Chidimma

Celebrities launch fundraiser for Rico Swavey who’s on life support

Lady shares her chats with a phone thief who stole her friend’s phone

“That’s disrespectful” – Teni’s reaction after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More