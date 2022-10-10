TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his…

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy…

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via…

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” – Netizens drag James Brown as his bedroom video surfaces

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has been trending online after his bedroom video leaked online.

For several netizens, the leaked tape answered the question regarding the se*uality of the socialite which has been a topic of controversy for a very long time.

In the video, James Brown was seen having a fun moment with a lady and this shocked fans who felt the crossdresser was attracted to his fellow gender.

READ ALSO

Dorcas Fapson mistakenly uploads ‘bedroom video’ meant for…

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving…

James Brown first came into limelight a couple of years back, when he was rounded up among several other individuals for being participants of a gay party.

The interview he had with pressmen was what threw him into social media stardom. Ever since then, James has continued trending for controversial reasons.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his mother’s…

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy Johnson cries…

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via WhatsApp group…

Man imports container house from China, installs it on his land to become fine…

Regina Daniels celebrates 22nd birthday with stunning photos

“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby” – Ned Nwoko celebrates his…

Davido and Chioma step out in style in London, turn down a fan’s bouquet (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” – Netizens drag James…

Actress, Amarachi Igidimbah and her husband welcome a baby boy

Beauty to give N500k each to best dressed male and female at her birthday party

‘As ASUU no gree call off strike’ – Nigerian student ties the knot with…

“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby” – Ned Nwoko celebrates his…

Netizens react as Nkechi Blessing locks lips with new lover at birthday party…

Husband flees as wife smashes bottle on side chic’s head at hotel (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More