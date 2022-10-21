Heartbroken lady shares her chats with lover who said he found someone new

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady has shared her heartbreaking conversation with a man who broke up with her shortly after they started dating.

According to her, he professed love for her and they even kissed, only for her to receive unexpected breakup messages from him.

She also recounted how the same young man professed love to her in a serious manner at a mall.

In her words:

“Yeah I’m done dating lmao. Like? I’m actually in disbelief lol imagine waking up and thinking you’re about to read a good morning text.

For the record we only kissed lmao if we f*cked I woulda be crying and throwing up rn. He was really telling me how he 

me to be his girl in Target yesterday.”

