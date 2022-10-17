Heartbroken man seeks advice after finding out wife slept with 6 men at NYSC camp, aborted twice

A devastated man has given an account of how he found that his spouse had been sleeping around when she went for her NYSC.

According to the man, his fiancée had failed to redeploy to his place which had made him to do the necessary introductions as well as court marriage.

After her NYSC, she came back different: she was withdrawn and rarely looked happy.

She had lied that she lost a friend which she said was the reason she’s sad.

However, the man later found out through her WhatsApp messages that she had been planning on eloping with her lover she had done abortion for twice and had slept with six men while at the camp.

See his full narration below;

“Good morning. My girlfriend went to serve last year and she was supposed to redeploy back to our base but it didn’t work. Because of the distance her father advised us to get engaged. Despite the fact that i just got a job, I applied for loan and it was granted. We were able to do introduction and court wedding. So she was wearing her rings but she still wasn’t deployed. During the 1 year service she comes home and I go visit her. She just finished serving a couple of weeks ago. I made sure our house got a new look as we were looking forward to our wedding by August next year. I notice my wife is always sad and disconnected. So I kept asking her what was wrong and she

said she lost a friend. I started doing everything at home before I go to work so she can rest n buy her small things evervday so she could be happy. It didn’t stop the dulliness.

Her mum called last night and while greeting me, she said she sent some prayers to our whatsapp that we should pray with it. By the time I

remembered, my wife was sleeping. So I decided to pray alone, I checked my whatsapp

for her mums message and it wasn’t there so I checked hers. That was when I saw the chats from one Niyi guy that she has been going out with in camp and she aborted 2ce for. They are even planning on running away together. Till now my body is still shaking. I confronted her and she started shouting about why

I was checking her phone, started cussing and after so much argument, she confessed she had slept with 6 guys in camp and she met the Niyi at her ppa that’s why she didn’t want to redeploy. I’m so sad and heartbroken. I can’t go to work. I have been crying. I loved her so much. I don’t know if I can ever forgive her. Please advise me. What should I do? Please Conceal my identity.”