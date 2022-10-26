Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she doesn’t speak

Hermes Iyele of the big Brother Naija reality TV show has shared a very emotional video of his recent visit to his mother.

He revealed that it had been a while since he saw his mum and he was going there to see her after seeing her via videos.

He said:

“It’s been a while since I last saw my mum. Today I’m going to see my mum. I don’t even know how I feel. I’m excited. She doesn’t say a word. I’ve seen videos of her and she’s doing way better than she was last time I saw her. I can’t just wait to see her.”

He was seen playing, dancing and kissing his mum and even though she couldn’t speak, her body language showed she was excited too.

See video here: