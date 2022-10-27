“He’s our king” – Endowed lady replies those blasting her for declaring love for Portable

A Ghanaian lady has clapped back hard at those ridiculing her for declaring love for controversial music star, Portable.

Months ago, the endowed female admirer announced her love for Portable, claiming to be his largest supporter in her nation.

She did, however, issue a warning in a recent video to individuals DM’ing her to tell her to quit liking the Zazuu star.

Anyone expecting her to cease being interested in him is definitely dreaming, she said, adding that he is a king.

The endowed woman went on to say that because the street-hop singer is genuine and is their real king, she would never stop adoring him.

Watch her speak below:

