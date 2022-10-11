TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young girl was spotted shivering in fear after boarding an airplane for the first time, courtesy of her boss.

Reports gathered that the young girl was traveling with the family she works for as a house help.

She was sitting next to the window and she kept looking out of the window in so much fear while shedding tears.

At one point, she held onto the seat in front of her as if it would change anything and her action was very funny to netizens.

Many people in the comments related to her experience and stated that they felt the same way when it was their first time flying in an airplane.

Someone also claimed boarding a train is a more fearful experience for a first timer.

See video here:

 

