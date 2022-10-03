How I caught my husband of 5 months making love to lady he claims to be his cousin – Lady narrates

An embattled wife reveals how she caught her husband of five months engaging in sexual activity with a woman he claims is his cousin.

According to the woman, after they got married in May, her husband brought in a lady he claimed to be his cousin to live with them.

According to the woman, the said cousin was always free around the house, taking whatever she wanted, and whenever the woman complains to her husband about her behavior, he will promise to reimburse her for what she took.

The woman went on to say that when her brother came to visit, he caught her cousin and her husband making love.

She had then stylishly asked her mother-in-law about the cousin to which she revealed that they were not really related; the ‘cousin’ was simply a lady that just came to live with them at a time.

See her full narration below: