TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at…

“I have been suffering diseases since then” –…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would…

How I ended up marrying a guy I blocked – Lady shares love story

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady living in Australia has told the story of how she met her husband in a video montage.

The attractive woman stated that he used to send her messages on Instagram, but she became irritated because many men were doing the same, so she blocked him.

She later met him at a wedding in Australia in 2018 where he was the best man and she was the chief bridesmaid.

READ ALSO

Beautiful Nigerian lady marries lover one year she made the…

Lady narrates dad’s tough decision of cutting off his mother…

She found the man attractive after seeing him in person, so she decided to give him a chance and they became friends.

After three months, he asked her to be his girlfriend and she agreed. They dated till 2018 when he moved to Tasmania while she remained in Melbourne.

She wanted to end the relationship, but they eventually agreed to try the long distance, and it worked for a bit as they both had an agreement to travel and meet themselves once every month.

Fast-forward to 2020 when the coronavirus hit, he wanted to propose, but then cities were on lockdown before he could return to Melbourne.

She then discovered that she was pregnant, and she had to stay at her parent’s house for nine month period.

After months of being apart, she got a surprise from him after he somehow found a way back to the city where she resides and proposed to her with the help of friends.

The couple eventually got married and she left everything behind and moved to Tasmania to start a family with him. She gave birth to a healthy baby boy whom they names Jimmy.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at pharmacy (Video)

“I have been suffering diseases since then” – Man who tattooed…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would agree” –…

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with money (Video)

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks outrage

I never forced you to draw me – Bobrisky slams man who said he got sick…

I called my friend – Woman spots her friend’s husband at hospital with a…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

How I ended up marrying a guy I blocked – Lady shares love story

Lady joyful as she reveals what made her genotype change from AS to AA

Lady falls in love with banker while depositing cash, pleads for his phone…

“My fiancee is too stingy, whenever I bring up money, quarrel”…

Kenny Blaq unveils new house on his 30th birthday

“Any wedding that costs only N10 million is not a big wedding, it is for…

Lord Lamba baffled as white lady woos him moments after landing abroad

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More