Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from their accounts (Video)

Numerous consumers who have accounts with a well-known bank have descended on the location to demand their money.

Following a flurry of complaints from individuals who had encountered similar problems, a crowd gathered outside the bank.

Millions have been reported to have vanished from accounts, while other customers claim that funds sent to or moved into their accounts have not shown despite the senders being charged.

They were shown in a viral social media video yelling at the security guards who had initially refused to let them inside the bank.

The irate men and women eventually managed to enter the banking hall where they began to yell at the employees.

They said, however, that the bank was not expressing any interest in dealing with the problem and was not reassuring the clients that it would be remedied.

Watch the video below: