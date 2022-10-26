TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” –…

Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2…

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from their accounts (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Numerous consumers who have accounts with a well-known bank have descended on the location to demand their money.

Following a flurry of complaints from individuals who had encountered similar problems, a crowd gathered outside the bank.

Millions have been reported to have vanished from accounts, while other customers claim that funds sent to or moved into their accounts have not shown despite the senders being charged.

READ ALSO

Lady devastated as bank tells her to pray after scammers…

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished…

They were shown in a viral social media video yelling at the security guards who had initially refused to let them inside the bank.

The irate men and women eventually managed to enter the banking hall where they began to yell at the employees.

They said, however, that the bank was not expressing any interest in dealing with the problem and was not reassuring the clients that it would be remedied.

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” – Moment Davido asked…

Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2 weeks

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

I made my family proud — Nigerian man says as he shows off his older white lover…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Brand Influencer shares his response to lady who slid into his DM three years…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

How a Red Dot Sight Works

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More