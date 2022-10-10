Husband flees as wife smashes bottle on side chic’s head at hotel (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A dramatic scene captured on camera depicted a woman resorting to violence after catching her husband with his side chic at a hotel.

The wife saw them at the bar and confronted them; however, while they were explaining, she broke a bottle on the head of her husband’s mistress, resulting in a chaotic situation.

After smashing her head and the side chic began to bleed, the man immediately stood up and hurriedly left the scene.

The side chic could be heard crying out over the injury as the wife continued to taunt her despite being wounded.

Eyewitnesses had to step in because the mistress charged at the wife in a bid to get even but she was losing a lot of blood so she fell to the floor.

Watch the video below:

