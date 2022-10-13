“I am forever faithful to you” – Hushpuppi’s best friend, Pac, writes letter to Hushpuppi ahead of court ruling

Popular suspected fraudster, Hushpuppi, awaits court ruling and his best friend, Pac, has written a heartfelt letter to him.

In the letter, Pac expressed hope that he would see his best friend soon, and pain that his best friend was spending a long time behind bars.

In his letter he wrote:

“Dear Rahman, I write you from a place of hope and pain, do you hope that as your verdict just close and a pronouncement kick starts, our reunion is made possible, and the pain that comes with every day knowing that you are in there.

“Rahman, it’s your third birthday behind guard bars, I pray that you continue to find strength, and I pray for Peace from within, that powers you into greatness. Forever faithful. Pac.”