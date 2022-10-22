“I am never ashamed to fall in love over and over again” – Nkechi Blessing declares

Nkechi Blessing, a well-known Nollywood actress, has admitted that she is a hopeless romantic who isn’t ashamed of falling in love several times.

Recall that the actress and her youthful lover recently began dating after she had a falling out with her ex-boyfriend, Falegan David Opeyemi.

Although while netizens have criticized the Nollywood diva for always entering relationships, she has revealed she’s never ashamed of doing so because she’s a hopeless romantic.

She urged Nigerians to always wish those who are in love well and to be happy for them.

She wrote on her Instagram page:

“I stumbled on a couple loved up video this morning and it made me smile soo much that I said a prayer for them,and wished them a life time happiness…that is exactly how life is supposed tobe you see people inlove and happy,Be happy for them and wish them well,when did we grow to this in Nigeria that when you see two people happy the next thing that comes to your head is NEGATIVITY? The world is going Thru a lot already that the only thing we need right now is Show love and kindness,Cus really a lot of people are going thru a lot of things that they cannot tell anyone about!!! In everything you do in life,pls choose Kindness over b*tterness I am ahopeless Romantic and I am never ashamed to fall inlove over and over again”