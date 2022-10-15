“I am way finer than Hushpuppi” – Portable brags after getting a tattoo on face

Ace singer, Portable, has declared that he has a better physical appearance than alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi.

He was spotted doing some shopping at a Zara store where he showed off the price of what he got. He also bragged about visiting the Zara shop frequently.

He claimed that the money he is spending is legit and that he was finer than Hushpuppi despite everything he has been through.

Reacting, Leaddyskincare said: “If self confidence is a person its definitely Portable. He doesn’t care what you think about him. He no send your papa!”

Abuchillio: “You go Zara you dey shout, if you go Gucci, internet go scatter.”

Uzonma: “Somebody should help him count the money before he overpays ooo.”

See video here: