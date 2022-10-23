I can’t be monogamous because there are too many fine girls – Blaqbonez (Video)

Emeka Akumefule, also known as Blaqbonez, a Nigerian rapper, has stated he does not see himself entering a monogamous relationship.

The “Commander” crooner claimed that there are too many attractive women in the world for him to choose just one.

In a Beat 99.9 FM interview, Blaqbonez said this and added that he could have been able to practice monogamy in the past owing to the lack of other options.

He, however, noted that with social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, there is a wide variety of pretty girls one sees regularly and he does not want to restrict himself to only one.

According to the Hip Hop act, he reacts to looks and is drawn to beautiful women, so it will be a challenge for him to stick to a single girl because there is definitely another one he’d see who will be finer than the one he chooses.

Watch the interview below: