TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Frederick Leonard to wed colleague, Peggy Ovire this year

Cybernauts dig out old post of Peggy Ovire saying Igbo men are…

Davido storms Benin for Israel DMW’s white wedding

I can’t be monogamous because there are too many fine girls – Blaqbonez (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Emeka Akumefule, also known as Blaqbonez, a Nigerian rapper, has stated he does not see himself entering a monogamous relationship.

The “Commander” crooner claimed that there are too many attractive women in the world for him to choose just one.

In a Beat 99.9 FM interview, Blaqbonez said this and added that he could have been able to practice monogamy in the past owing to the lack of other options.

READ ALSO

“I am never ashamed to fall in love over and over again” –…

He copied Odo from me – Rapper, 60wrap$$ calls out…

He, however, noted that with social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, there is a wide variety of pretty girls one sees regularly and he does not want to restrict himself to only one.

According to the Hip Hop act, he reacts to looks and is drawn to beautiful women, so it will be a challenge for him to stick to a single girl because there is definitely another one he’d see who will be finer than the one he chooses.

Watch the interview below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Frederick Leonard to wed colleague, Peggy Ovire this year

Cybernauts dig out old post of Peggy Ovire saying Igbo men are the most…

Davido storms Benin for Israel DMW’s white wedding

“Is my husband’s house a relaxation centre” — Newlywed wife fumes as…

How woman who died giving birth was miraculously revived by the newborn baby

Man shares chats with a cloth vendor who desired to sleep with him

He copied Odo from me – Rapper, 60wrap$$ calls out Kizz Daniel over song…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I can’t be monogamous because there are too many fine girls – Blaqbonez (Video)

Davido and Chioma perform ‘Assurance’ at Israel DMW’s wedding (Video)

Lady reveals what her boyfriend told her after she found a bedroom photo on his…

Lady allegedly ends her life after her mum stopped her from seeing boyfriend

“I am never ashamed to fall in love over and over again” – Nkechi Blessing…

Nigerian lady gets married to cab driver two years after shooting her shot

How woman who died giving birth was miraculously revived by the newborn baby

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More