“I don’t love my wife anymore” – Man cries out as wife’s body changes in his eyes after childbirth

A married man has announced his decision to divorce his wife because her body changed after childbirth.

He admits that he loves his wife but her body changed so much in a way that irritates him and he can’t do anything about it.

He sought help by sending an anonymous message to relationship adviser, Joro Olomofin, on Instagram.

His message read:

“Let me say this my wife is my soulmate. But I feel God is testing me. My wife put to bed last year December, my daughter is very beautiful and I have a delightful baby. But after childbirth my wife got massive stretch marks and constipation.

The room is always smelling. I can’t even cope with this because it’s going. She has been eating vegetables and all.

But the one that I can’t cope is beard is coming under her chin and she shaved but it comes out the more. I don’t like going out in public i with her again.

I always pretend like am sleeping to avoid s*x. Doctor said it’s her hormones, present but she took some medication and the beard came out more again. She now has bumps because she shaves it.

My baby is not even one year old and I’m thinking of divorce already. I don’t know what to do. Last month we tried s*x and my D went down halfway. She even cried.

I don’t know how to deal. How does my joyful child come with so much stress. I don’t think I can go another month without cheating.”

See post here: