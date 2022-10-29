“I don fall in love again and e dey carry go where I no know” – Lady gushes her over Keke rider

A young lady shared a video of herself gushing over a tricycle rider as she revealed he was too handsome to be a keke man.
The lady identified as @wealthivin stated that she had fallen for the commercial driver whom she described as “cute”.
She shared the video on her TikTok and wrote:
“And I met this cute guy on my way to the hospital. He is too cute to be a Keke man. Ah don fall in love again o. E dey carry me go where I no know.”
Watch the video here:
Netizens had various reactions to the video, see some below:
GeneralDaniel wrote, “Talk to him and put a smile on his face. Then that way you can get to know more about him. It’s nothing to be shy about. Who knows.”
Annointedking wrote, “Too cute to be a keke man, na so una they motivate them to join Yahoo and after they will use the person to plus up.”
@wealthivin
#cuteguy #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp#tiktok help me find him ooo🥺🥺🥺
