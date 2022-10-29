TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20…

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on…

“I don fall in love again and e dey carry go where I no know” – Lady gushes her over Keke rider

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady shared a video of herself gushing over a tricycle rider as she revealed he was too handsome to be a keke man.

The lady identified as @wealthivin stated that she had fallen for the commercial driver whom she described as “cute”.

She shared the video on her TikTok and wrote:

READ ALSO

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and…

Doctor narrates how a boy narrowly escaped from the hands of…

“And I met this cute guy on my way to the hospital. He is too cute to be a Keke man. Ah don fall in love again o. E dey carry me go where I no know.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens had various reactions to the video, see some below:

GeneralDaniel wrote, “Talk to him and put a smile on his face. Then that way you can get to know more about him. It’s nothing to be shy about. Who knows.”

Annointedking wrote, “Too cute to be a keke man, na so una they motivate them to join Yahoo and after they will use the person to plus up.”

@wealthivin

#cuteguy #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp#tiktok help me find him ooo🥺🥺🥺

♬ Electricity – Pheelz & Davido

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked him to divorce…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on his 32nd…

“Shut your mouths” – Regina Daniels blows hot, slams those…

Where did you get money – Nigerian mum questions young son after finding out how…

“What I ordered Vs what I got” — Man says as he shares wife’s transformation…

“She was never married to Anthony; the traditional marriage was staged” – Close…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Emotional moment bride’s brother who’s been abroad for six years made surprise…

Drama as Davido unfollows his second babymama, Amanda, weeks after unfollowing…

Frustrated yahoo boy cries profusely as he prays for rich client to locate him…

“In all you do, make sure you don’t marry a heartless person”…

“No child, no husband” – Alleged single 40-year-old lady cries out…

“Very fine and neat”: Pry 6 boy with fine handwriting like a…

Nigerians react as Instagram deletes EFCC’s official account (Screenshot)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More