“I don fall in love again and e dey carry go where I no know” – Lady gushes her over Keke rider

A young lady shared a video of herself gushing over a tricycle rider as she revealed he was too handsome to be a keke man.

The lady identified as @wealthivin stated that she had fallen for the commercial driver whom she described as “cute”.

She shared the video on her TikTok and wrote:

“And I met this cute guy on my way to the hospital. He is too cute to be a Keke man. Ah don fall in love again o. E dey carry me go where I no know.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens had various reactions to the video, see some below:

GeneralDaniel wrote, “Talk to him and put a smile on his face. Then that way you can get to know more about him. It’s nothing to be shy about. Who knows.”

Annointedking wrote, “Too cute to be a keke man, na so una they motivate them to join Yahoo and after they will use the person to plus up.”