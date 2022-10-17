“I don’t know Beauty from Adam” — Phyna addresses disloyalty claim (Video)

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ edition, Phyna has addressed allegations that she betrayed Beauty by making a move on Groovy after she got disqualified.

She spoke on this in a recent interview with her colleague, Eloswag, wherein she related how she felt going for the man she loved while on the reality show.

When queried on whether she felt remorse for her action, Phyna stated that she initially did, but had thought that she never knew Beauty before other than the fact that they were just housemates.

She buttressed her point with the fact that beauty had once labeled her a hypocrite.

Watch the video below: