“I find it hard to look in the mirror” – Lady shares…

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady named Victoria, diagnosed with Scleroderma, a rare skin disease, has opened up about how much her changes scared her.

Scleroderma is a chronic hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues which causes the patient to drastically change physically.

Victoria told BBC pidgin that she is sometimes afraid to look in the mirror because she used to be so pretty and now the disease has transformed her to a shadow of her own self.

She has however learnt over time to move on, accept herself, and love herself just the way she is, since she cannot change it.

She said:

“To even look mirror sometimes I go dey fear say fine girl like me I don change to anoda tin but as time dey come dey go on, I come get to accept and love myself di wey I dey.”

See video here:

@violetemor

Had an interview with BBC pidgin 😎 pidgin english nor really easy o😊 watch complete video on my YouTube channel through the link on my bio #violetemor #sclerodermawarrior #fyp @DADDYBOY OCHANZ @alexjnr88 @debbi1993 @Rophina_Onitsha @azamalian270

♬ original sound – Nicholas violet

 

