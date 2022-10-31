TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Singer Davido was recently spotted with his baby mama Chioma all loved up in a video that has sent the whole internet gushing over them.

The video has gone viral on social media raising speculations that they just might be getting married.

They rocked matching outfits and kissed themselves in the video and Davido was heard saying “I got the baddest b**** in the world” right after kissing her.

This video has everyone on social media awaiting wedding announcements from the duo.

Some persons described the video as a win for chef Chioma as the singer seems to be very much in love with her.

Fans of the union are very much satisfied with the recent developments and can’t wait for them to officially tie the knot.

See video here:

