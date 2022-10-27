TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Phyna, winner of the last season of Big Brother Naija reality TV show has expressed shock over the stress of celebrity lifestyle.

In a video, she was miming to a gospel song and lamented over being unable to sleep very well.

“Since 8 a.m yesterday, daughter of Zion just see bed now. Nobody tell me say na so the celebrity life be.” 

Netizens however did not agree to the fact that she called herself a celebrity and they went to the comments to express themselves.

Ifunanya Official said:

“But who told these people that they are celebrities? The same way James brown is calling himself a celebrity. 

“They need to educate Nigerians on the difference between celebrities, socialites, notorious people, known face, popular people and controversial people.

BBNaija housemates are known faces and the ballers among them like Mercy Eke are called socialites just like Toke & co. They are not celebrities.”

