I killed Usifo Ataga by myself without help – Chidimma

Entertainment
By Shalom

Chidimma Ojukwu, a 300-level student of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has confessed to killing Usifo Ataga unaided.

Recall that she was arrested as the prime suspect in the Chief Executive Officer of Super Tv, Usifo Michael Ataga’s murder.

The Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) witnessed the chilling footage of Chidinma Ojukwu confessing to stabbing to death alone in a video.

It also viewed the grim footage of Ataga’s lifeless body recorded shortly after he was found in a Lagos short-let apartment serviced apartment.

She is standing trial for the alleged offence with her sister who is also a third defendant Chioma Egbuchu, and the second defendant Adedapo Quadri.

They have been on trial since October 12, 2021, when they were arraigned at the high court before Justice Yetunde Adesanya.

 

