TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress…

I lied to Chioma to make her appear in ‘Assurance’ video – Davido

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Population Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke better known simply as Davido has disclosed he lied to his fiancée, Chioma Rowland to make her appear as a vixen in his music video.

The DMW boss revealed this while speaking on the beginning of their relationship to popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Black Box series.

According Davido, he had known Chioma for 7 years and it was Lati, his friend, that connected them.

READ ALSO

“The girl don chubby” – Reactions as Israel DMW makes…

“You will grow to be greater than me” – Davido…

He stated that when they both met for the first time, they were still students at Babcock University.

She initially declined to be in the Assurance video, according to Davido, but after pleading with her and lying that it was crucial and necessary, she accepted.

He remarked that despite the fact that Chioma frequently receives hate mail for being in a relationship with him, she handled the celebrity lifestyle so well despite never wanting it.

OBO added that one crucial reason he knows Chioma is the one for him is because she is the sort of person he can live his first child, Imade with, and he is sure nothing would go wrong, even though Imade is not her daughter.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico Swavey’s photo…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after losing official…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress Chioma Chukwuka…

Alleged Ebo: Video of IVD’s late wife, Bimbo walking barefooted at market…

“If I lose you I will die” – Video of IVD begging his late…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

How I made my boyfriend’s 19-year-old lover move out of our house –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I lied to Chioma to make her appear in ‘Assurance’ video – Davido

Man survives accident that k!lled his 4 friends after he obeyed his…

Girl weeps as her mum loses out on winning grinding machine in dancing…

Lady shows off her pretty daughter, recounts how pregnancy made her visit a…

I don’t want to be like Yul Edochie – Married man slams lady…

Lawyer calls out couple for still making love while seeking divorce in court

Heartbroken lady shares her chats with lover who said he found someone new

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More