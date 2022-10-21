I lied to Chioma to make her appear in ‘Assurance’ video – Davido

Population Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke better known simply as Davido has disclosed he lied to his fiancée, Chioma Rowland to make her appear as a vixen in his music video.

The DMW boss revealed this while speaking on the beginning of their relationship to popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Black Box series.

According Davido, he had known Chioma for 7 years and it was Lati, his friend, that connected them.

He stated that when they both met for the first time, they were still students at Babcock University.

She initially declined to be in the Assurance video, according to Davido, but after pleading with her and lying that it was crucial and necessary, she accepted.

He remarked that despite the fact that Chioma frequently receives hate mail for being in a relationship with him, she handled the celebrity lifestyle so well despite never wanting it.

OBO added that one crucial reason he knows Chioma is the one for him is because she is the sort of person he can live his first child, Imade with, and he is sure nothing would go wrong, even though Imade is not her daughter.

Watch the video below: