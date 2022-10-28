I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked him to divorce me – Lady shares (Video)

A young lady with the handle @foc_kelly has narrated how she had two kids at the age of 21 and was abandoned by lover.

She said that her husband who was a pastor suddenly decided to divorce her and take in another wife because according to him, it was an instruction from God.

She said:

“A short story about how I have two kids @21. I got married @ 15-16 to a pastor. I had my first child @16.

The second child @17 after giving him two beautiful kids he woke up one day and told me that God asked him to divorce me and marry another girl he was in a relationship with.

If he threw out of his house and life I tried committing su!cide but I was saved and he also took my two kids. Till now I went through hell but buckled when he told me I was an illiterate say I no go school so I had to enrol myself for an OND of which I have rounded up with last. I hope to be a graduate sooner.”

