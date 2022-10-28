TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20…

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked him to divorce me – Lady shares (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady with the handle @foc_kelly has narrated how she had two kids at the age of 21 and was abandoned by lover.

She said that her husband who was a pastor suddenly decided to divorce her and take in another wife because according to him, it was an instruction from God.

She said:

READ ALSO

“Shut your mouths” – Regina Daniels blows…

It’s funny for a married man to expect loyalty from…

“A short story about how I have two kids @21. I got married @ 15-16 to a pastor. I had my first child @16. 

The second child @17 after giving him two beautiful kids he woke up one day and told me that God asked him to divorce me and marry another girl he was in a relationship with.

If he threw out of his house and life I tried committing su!cide but I was saved and he also took my two kids. Till now I went through hell but buckled when he told me I was an illiterate say I no go school so I had to enrol myself for an OND of which I have rounded up with last. I hope to be a graduate sooner.”

See video here:

@fockosi

#truelifestory #truestory #marriage #divorce #tundeednut #viral #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fockosi

♬ Oh Paradise – Black Sherif

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

“I feel devastated seeing my baby like this” – Mum of little…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man declared wanted for s*xually assaulting 4-year-old adopted daughter

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked him to divorce…

“Shut your mouths” – Regina Daniels blows hot, slams those…

“What I ordered Vs what I got” — Man says as he shares wife’s transformation…

Man showers praise on friend who stayed by his side in good and bad times

Ka3na blasts ladies who flaunt their men on social media

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on his 32nd…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More