“I never knew it’d be like this” — Lady laments after attempt to get pink lips (Video)

Young lady bemoans over the condition of her lips after using an ointment to make her lips pink and appealing.

A viral video on social media showed a woman’s swollen lips after receiving something other than what she wanted.

The woman laments the discomfort from the pink lips ointment while posting before and after pictures on social media.

She, however, pleaded against backlash from other social media users who slammed her for her desperation.

Watch the video below:

