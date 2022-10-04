“I owe Khalid an apology” – Daniella admits after getting snubbed by him (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Daniella reveals that she owes her colleague, Khalid an apology.

Recall that the two had been really close while in the house and had been spotted on several occasions engaging in suspicious body movements under the sheets.

Khalid had been evicted from the house after which she began being close with Dotun.

During their final party in the BBN house, Khalid had ignored Daniella which was quite painful to her.

While speaking in a post-eviction interview with media personality, Ebuka, she revealed that she really does need to tender an apology to her former lover, Khalid.

She also added that if the possibility is there, she’d love to start afresh with Khalid.

