A woman with the TikTok handle @aaria_kara has posted a terrifying video of her daughter warning her not to drive because she saw her in an accident.
The little girl looked so terrified like she had seen a vision and her mother kept asking her what really happened.
Netizens sensed that the little child could have had a premonition and so they told her to listen to her daughter.
They said:
@Codaraine: “Listen to her my baby said someone in my family was gonna die and the next hour my uncle passed away 🥺.”
@🤍ᯈ ꓤöẋzaɴɴε ᯈ🤍: “Just listen to her she’s scared stop asking why. Chill and pray with her and calm her down asking why isn’t helping.”
@Trine Ragnhild Vuolab: “I think I wouldn’t drive, I would be so scared… did she has a dream like this… or can be past life memories? the poor baby is really scared”
See video here :
@aaria_kara
She said I died in a car crash, I shouldn’t be driving 😳😳😳😳 , I got so scared . #trending #fyp #viral
