TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment comedian Sabinus meets look-alike (Video)

Davido and Chioma perform ‘Assurance’ at Israel DMW’s wedding…

How woman who died giving birth was miraculously revived by the…

I still get traumas due to the process – Man laments over nature of divorce proceedings

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified on Twitter as Jua has publicly expressed how he felt during his divorce process and how tox!c his ex-wife was.

According to him, he barked it all because he needed to put fear in people to understand the gravity of divorce proceedings.

He said that he felt so exposed to public scrutiny all because he caught his wife cheating and decided to get greedy and cause him emotional harm.

READ ALSO

“I will buy your father’s house” –…

Actor Gideon Okeke confirms divorce from wife after two…

“My divorce was messy. So much was at stake. I still get traumas from the legal process. Everything was outed and I felt naked for public scrutiny just because of a cheating, vicious woman I loved decided to get greedy. I’m glad I wasn’t even po!soned or k!lled.”

See tweet here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment comedian Sabinus meets look-alike (Video)

Davido and Chioma perform ‘Assurance’ at Israel DMW’s wedding (Video)

How woman who died giving birth was miraculously revived by the newborn baby

“I dey trip for this guy, but i dont know if he has sense or not”…

Doctor applies to be Ooni of Ife’s 8th wife

Davido throws birthday party for son, Ifeanyi (Video)

“I will rather go blind” – Mercy Johnson reacts as her son…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I will buy your father’s house” – Portable slams…

Man destroys Range Rover he gifted his girlfriend as he catches her with a guy…

I still get traumas due to the process – Man laments over nature of…

Man in pains as he finds out his newly wedded wife used to be a…

Man claims to be standing in for his brother as fiancée catches him holding…

Husband claims to ‘forget’ to inform in-laws after 9 months of wife’s death

Davido’s 2nd son, Dawson, spotted as singer shares rare video showing portrait…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More