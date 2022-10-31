TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido and Chioma display public affection as they dazzle in…

“I can’t talk money with you if you haven’t made $100M this year”…

Man screams in fear as female photographer suddenly goes into…

I thought he was my breakfast but our relationship still cast – Stella Damasus speaks on heartbreak

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus, has revealed that some dreams and visions don’t guarantee the right partner.

She confessed that she had been in that place before and urged couples to look out for red flags and not ignore.

In the video she said:

READ ALSO

“Only God Can Make Me Date Again” –…

“I’ll never give up on my dreams” – Netizens react as they…

“Darling I’ve had experiences with dreams and visions that I choose how I want to interpret it to suit what I want, to give me the answers that I want. 

It has happened to me. I thought this person was my soulmate. I thought this person was the same, he does the same thing that I do. We’re both intelligent. We both love people’s minds. We’re both this, we’re both that.

Oh everything is falling into place, we’re so similar, we have the same kind of visions, we talk the same, we do the same, we understand the same….Las Las e don cast, everybody go chop breakfast. Let’s be eating lunch and dinner let’s not eat breakfast. So if you see those red flags don’t ignore.”

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido and Chioma display public affection as they dazzle in matching outfits…

“I can’t talk money with you if you haven’t made $100M this year” — Burna Boy…

Man screams in fear as female photographer suddenly goes into trance during…

How will you cheat on me with a guy that drives 2007 Camry whereas I own 2012…

My fiancé hasn’t dropped any money – Nigerian lady calls off wedding three days…

Man with 18 children, 46 grandchildren gives testimony as he marks 100th…

Man cries out as his nurse wife requests N200,000 to take care of sick mother

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I thought he was my breakfast but our relationship still cast – Stella…

Davido only returned to Chioma because his music career is dying – Uche Maduagwu

I wish girls will stop condoning men who cheat – Rapper, Ycee

BBNaija’s Erica slams man who made bad comment about her body

Moment beggar ran away with 20 dollars that fell from purse of white lady who…

“I was tired of waiting” – Lady surprises boyfriend by proposing…

“I don’t like marriage” – 25-year-old woman says after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More