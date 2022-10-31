I thought he was my breakfast but our relationship still cast – Stella Damasus speaks on heartbreak

Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus, has revealed that some dreams and visions don’t guarantee the right partner.

She confessed that she had been in that place before and urged couples to look out for red flags and not ignore.

In the video she said:

“Darling I’ve had experiences with dreams and visions that I choose how I want to interpret it to suit what I want, to give me the answers that I want.

It has happened to me. I thought this person was my soulmate. I thought this person was the same, he does the same thing that I do. We’re both intelligent. We both love people’s minds. We’re both this, we’re both that.

Oh everything is falling into place, we’re so similar, we have the same kind of visions, we talk the same, we do the same, we understand the same….Las Las e don cast, everybody go chop breakfast. Let’s be eating lunch and dinner let’s not eat breakfast. So if you see those red flags don’t ignore.”

See video here: