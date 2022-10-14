“I want to farm” – John Dumelo’s 4-year-old son refuses to go to school, insists on farming (Video)

Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has shared a video of his son choosing farming over education.

In the video that went viral, John Dumelo asked his son “why don’t you want to go to school?”.

His son replied him, insisting that he wanted to go to the farm instead.

Netizens said he must have taken his son to the farm and the little boy loved the experience, hence his decision to choose farming over school.

@Ewe Goddess BD🖤: “I just remembered when i was young, before you dodge school, you have to pretend you are sick. Awww🥺.”

@naaajele168: “You are even lucky he want to go the farm 😂, mine said she want to sleep everyday 😅😅🐢”

See video here: